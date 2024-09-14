MAJESTICA Frontman TOMMY JOHANSSON Shares Metal Cover Of BACKSTREET BOYS Hit "Larger Than Life" (Video)

Former Sabaton guitarist / Majestica frontman Tommy Johansson has shared his weekly cover, this time performing Backstreet Boys hit, "Larger Than Life".

Majestica are back with their first new music of 2024. The Swedish power metal quartet proudly presents their latest single, "A New Beginning", which is the band's first release since 2021. Therefore, the song name not only fits in relation to this, but also speaks about a new beginning and letting things come to an end. Paired with musical elements reminiscent of the 80s, Majestica unleashes a new catchy tune upon their fans that puts the band back on the radar.

As if the release of this brand new single wasn't enough, Majestica have also delivered a brand new music video for their single, which you can watch below.

Tommy Johansson comments: "When Majestica finally returns with a new song it couldn’t have been a better one than 'A New Beginning'. Not only is it a heavy power metal song with a catchy sing-along chorus, but it’s also very melodic in the style of Stratovarius, 80’s rock, and Helloween with some hints of Gary Moore. The song reflects on (as the title says) to start over, but also of something that comes to an end. But the end isn’t always a bad thing. It feels great to finally release some new music with Majestica again and to show that we’re back - back with a new beginning."

Stream the new single here, and watch the video below:

Majestica is:

Tommy Johansson - guitars, vocals

Petter Hjerpe - guitars

Chris David - bass

Joel Kollberg - drums