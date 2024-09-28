MAJESTICA Frontman TOMMY JOHANSSON Shares Metal Cover Of DOLLY PARTON Hit "9 To 5" (Video)

Former Sabaton guitarist / Majestica frontman Tommy Johansson has shared his weekly cover, this time performing the Dolly Parton hit, "9 To 5"- Check it out below.

Johansson, who has become known for his weekly covers of '80s classics, has released a new compilation of fan favourites from his catalogue. It is now available on digital platforms.

Tracklist:

"No Easy Way Out" (Robert Tepper)

"Highland" (One More Time)

"Aces High" (Iron Maiden)

"Canelloni Macaroni" (Lasse Holm)

"The Phantom Of The Opera" (Andrew Lloyd Weber)

"The Winner Takes It All" (ABBA)

"Sign Of The Times" (Europe)

"Separate Ways" (Journey)

"You're The Inspiration" (Chicago)