MAJESTICA Release New Single And Music Video "Metal United"

In 2019, the Swedish power metal heroes, Majestica, released their debut album Above The Sky and quickly followed it up with their Christmas musical album, A Christmas Carol, in late 2020. Both albums were a huge success in the metal community, but when the time finally came to present their music to live audiences, the COVID-19 pandemic hit and made all touring impossible. But not only the tours were canceled. Two years in a row now, metal fans all over the world had to go without the summer festivals, that are like the beating hearts of metal itself, not to mention the main source of income for all the amazing people, who help to make the events possible in the first place.

In these times more than ever the metal community must stand together and today, Majestica release a music video for their new single “Metal United” - a true metal hymn and a statement of solidarity for fans and crew members alike.

Get it here, and watch a music video for the song below.

The band comment: "All the people that work at the festivals and with touring bands have had a rough year, just like all of us. But a lot of these people that work so hard to make it possible for us musicians to perform on stage have had problems finding new jobs, and without these hard-working people, we can’t make our dreams come true. And since we love to play at festivals and to go to festivals, we have been missing out on one important thing that means so much to us. So the least we can do to honor these fine working people is to write a song as a tribute to them. A cheerful, uplifting song with Irish influences about the hope that everything will be back to normal, and a melodic, uptempo heavy metal song with an important message."