MAJESTY OF REVIVAL Release New Single "Fool" Featuring WALTARI Vocalist KÄRTSY HATAKKA; Official Lyric Video Available

Ukrainian progressive metallers Majesty Of Revival have released a new single, "Fool", featuring Kärtsy Hatakka from the legendary Finnish band Waltari. Check out the lyric video below.

"We’re really proud of this collaboration! Kärtsy's approach and creativity is always inspiring, and Waltari has a huge influence on us, so it was an honor to work with him on this track!"

Bassist Vitalii Popfalushi comments the song: "Christians, racists, capitalists, beggars... everyone defends something. But what will happen when the most valuable things are taken away from you? This song describes only one way of "dealing" with the greedy. It doesn't matter what they take from you, if they ask to become your foes - let them know who you are. Defend your own and never turn into a fool who will sell his best idea for the benefit of others"

Frontman Dimitriy Pavlovskiy adds: "During the years MOR explored different types of music genres. But the new album will be our most versatile record! We reached the point where we left any limits or stylistic frames behind, focusing only on music and the message we want to share. It covers different lyric themes. Despite that, the new record sounds very gathered and catchy. And this song is proof of it!"

"Fool" taken from the upcoming Majesty Of Revival's fifth album, to be released later this year.