MAKE THEM SUFFER Return With Video For New Single "Doomswitch", Introduces New Vocalist / Keyboardist

"Doomswitch" — a term used to describe a theoretical mechanism where an online poker site inflicts bad luck on a player.

And, as of today, it's the very moniker sparking the start of a brand new chapter for Perth metalcore outfit Make Them Suffer. Their new single "Doomswitch" showcases a renewed sonic spirit for the group, as well as being the first song to feature new member Alex Reade.

Taking up the position as clean vocalist and keyboardist aka "The Fifth Member" for Make Them Suffer, Reade (ex-Drown This City) seamlessly welds into the Make Them Suffer psyche. With symphonic flourishes, blasting beats, jagged guitars, and oscillating light and shade between frontman Sean Harmanis and Reade, "Doomswitch" is equally energetic and ethereal, leveling up the band's heaviness alongside emphatic melodics while presenting a resonating narrative: "It's not how you get knocked down / It's how you get back up."

The song's blistering music video was directed by Colin Jeffs and filmed at The Paint Factory in Brisbane.

"Doomswitch' is a term coined by online poker players used to describe a hypothesized mechanism by which an online poker site will continually infer bad luck onto a player," reveals the band about this new single. "Sean related to this term and, at the time, it felt as if a 'Doomswitch' had flicked on his life, so we used the concept as the main inspiration for the song. We've adopted a new element into our sound along with the inclusion of a new member: Alex. This song marks a new chapter and the next step forward for the band and the sonic shift in 'Doomswitch' really drives that home."

Centered around the feeling of claustrophobia as well as the journey Harmanis has experienced with his own mental health, "Doomswitch" was produced by Nick McLernon at his home studio in Victoria, with mixing and mastering courtesy of Jeff Dunne.

Following a long break away from music due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Make Them Suffer are back with a vengeance. They will tour the U.S. in support of Bad Omens and Dayseeker. All dates are in the graphic below.

Make Them Suffer are:

Sean Harmanis – vocals

Nick McLernon – guitars, vocals

Alex Reade – vocals, keys

Jaya Jeffery – bass

Jordan Mather – drums