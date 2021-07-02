MALACODA – The Strain EP Out Later This Month; Title Track Streaming

Canada’s Malacoda has announced their second release of the year, The Strain, on July 16. The first single and title track has hit all streaming services today. This EP capitalizes on the band's mastery over dynamic spaces, with long epic passages filled with twists and turns to keep listeners on their toes.

"There really is a balance of dark aggression and beauty in these songs," frontman Lucas Di Mascio states. "That's been the consistent tone with these four tracks- keeping it dark but letting some tender spots poke through."

Tracklisting:

“The Strain”

“Crimson Peak”

“Where Shadows Play”

“Mind Flayer”

“The Strain” lyric video: