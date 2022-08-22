MALEVOLENCE Release "Karma" Live Video From Bloodstock '22 Feat. LORNA SHORE's Will Ramos
In celebration of their recent career-defining headline performance at Bloodstock Open Air 2022, Malevolence offers the world a sneak peek into the festivities with a video of set highlight "Karma", featuring live special guest Will Ramos of Lorna Shore. Malevolence laid waste to the attending crowd during their biggest headline show to date, in a packed-to-the-rafters tent inundated with frenzied crowd surfers.
Vocalist Alex Taylor commented: "We knew that we wanted to make Bloodstock a special show, so it only felt right that we invited a few special guests onto the stage with us to make the night even more memorable for the people of Bloodstock. I hit up Lorna Shore and asked if Will would be up for it, and he was on it straight away."
Order the Malicious Intent album here.
Tracklisting:
“Malicious Intent”
“Life Sentence”
“On Broken Glass”
“Still Waters Run Deep”
“Higher Place”
“Karma”
“Above All Else”
“Do Or Die”
“Salvation”
“Armageddon”
"Higher Place" video:
“Still Waters Run Deep” video:
“Life Sentence” video: