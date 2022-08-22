MALEVOLENCE Release "Karma" Live Video From Bloodstock '22 Feat. LORNA SHORE's Will Ramos

August 22, 2022, an hour ago

news heavy metal malevolence

MALEVOLENCE Release "Karma" Live Video From Bloodstock '22 Feat. LORNA SHORE's Will Ramos

In celebration of their recent career-defining headline performance at Bloodstock Open Air 2022, Malevolence offers the world a sneak peek into the festivities with a video of set highlight "Karma", featuring live special guest Will Ramos of Lorna Shore. Malevolence laid waste to the attending crowd during their biggest headline show to date, in a packed-to-the-rafters tent inundated with frenzied crowd surfers.

Vocalist Alex Taylor commented: "We knew that we wanted to make Bloodstock a special show, so it only felt right that we invited a few special guests onto the stage with us to make the night even more memorable for the people of Bloodstock. I hit up Lorna Shore and asked if Will would be up for it, and he was on it straight away."

Order the Malicious Intent album here.

Tracklisting:

“Malicious Intent”
“Life Sentence”
“On Broken Glass”
“Still Waters Run Deep”
“Higher Place”
“Karma”
“Above All Else”
“Do Or Die”
“Salvation”
“Armageddon”

"Higher Place" video:

“Still Waters Run Deep” video:

“Life Sentence” video:



Featured Audio

EINHERJER – “West Coast Groove” (Napalm)

EINHERJER – “West Coast Groove” (Napalm)

Featured Video

THIRTEEN GOATS - "Return To Ruin"

THIRTEEN GOATS - "Return To Ruin"

Latest Reviews