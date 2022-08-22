MALEVOLENCE Release "Karma" Live Video From Bloodstock '22 Feat. LORNA SHORE's Will Ramos

In celebration of their recent career-defining headline performance at Bloodstock Open Air 2022, Malevolence offers the world a sneak peek into the festivities with a video of set highlight "Karma", featuring live special guest Will Ramos of Lorna Shore. Malevolence laid waste to the attending crowd during their biggest headline show to date, in a packed-to-the-rafters tent inundated with frenzied crowd surfers.

Vocalist Alex Taylor commented: "We knew that we wanted to make Bloodstock a special show, so it only felt right that we invited a few special guests onto the stage with us to make the night even more memorable for the people of Bloodstock. I hit up Lorna Shore and asked if Will would be up for it, and he was on it straight away."

Order the Malicious Intent album here.

Tracklisting:

“Malicious Intent”

“Life Sentence”

“On Broken Glass”

“Still Waters Run Deep”

“Higher Place”

“Karma”

“Above All Else”

“Do Or Die”

“Salvation”

“Armageddon”

"Higher Place" video:

“Still Waters Run Deep” video:

“Life Sentence” video: