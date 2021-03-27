MALFORMITY Premiere New Song "Perverse Apotheosis"

Death metal journeymen Malformity will release their long-awaited debut album, Monumental Ruin, on April 19th on CD, digital, and cassette formats via Unspeakable Axe Records. Pre-orders are available now on Bandcamp and through the UAR Store.

Behold the opening salvo from Monumental Ruin, "Perverse Apotheosis":

It has been a long, torturous road for the veterans of Atlanta death metal band Malformity. Formed initially in 1991, when their own genre was still in its infancy, they created only a handful of demo recordings before calling it quits four years later. A long-overdue reformation happened in 2014, after which the band produced a couple of EPs and honed their craft.

At long last, 30 years after the band's initial formation, Malformity have produced a monstrous debut album, complete with the suitably forbidding title of Monumental Ruin. Literally decades in the making, this beast shows the band at their sharpest and most evolved, mixing American and European death metal styles with a sure hand. Incorporating grind and doom influences where appropriate, Monumental Ruin is every inch the ancient, towering structure depicted on its atmospheric cover art. This is death metal old in spirit as well as in the age of the band that made it, but with a clear, current-day production and youthful vigor and brutality that keeps pace with any act you might name.

Tracklisting:

"And I Beheld..."

"Perverse Apotheosis"

"Facemelt Bloodgrinder"

"Into Ruin"

"Monument To Decay"

"Degenerative Sequences"

"Immolated Archetype"

"False Dichotomy"

"Lost Necropolis"

"Lifeless Mindless"

"In Corrosion"

"Rapturous Damnation" (bonus track)

"Unraveling" (bonus track)

For further details, visit Malformity on Facebook.