MALSTEN Sign To Svart Records; Release 14-Minute Single “Entr’acte”

Svart Records has announced the signing of the Swedish doom quartet Malsten. The new co-operation between Svart and Malsten starts right away with the release of the new epic single “Entr'acte”.

Sweden has been the birthplace to many a remarkable doom metal act since the days Candlemass burst on the scene in the 1980s, and Malsten proudly uphold that tradition of true doom in which vocals soar atop a wailing wall of downtuned guitars, all set against a backdrop of a slow pounding drumbeat. Their debut Svart release is a demanding, but rewarding 14-minute epic, that is a continuation to their previous release The Haunting Of Silvåkra Mill - a Doom Horror Story.

“Entr’acte” serves as the tragic intermission to the story. Following the events of The Haunting of Silvåkra Mill, the interlude explores the background to Mortimer Aghardt's misery and follows the vicar’s wife, as she turns her evil eye on the local children. Seeing them trample and destroy the only thing she holds dear, her flowers, she lures them into the basement, where a cruel fate awaits them. Thereby, Madame Aghardt aims to safeguard heavenly order on earth, preserving Eden from the intrinsically sinful young.

Musically, “Entr’acte” embodies the familiar heaviness and sombre mood which have become Malsten's trademark. The driving riffs ooze like slow burning high viscosity lava and the breathtaking vocals guide you on this nightmarish, soul-trembling journey.

Entr’acte is available for international streaming by Svart Records. The band is preparing work on their next album shortly, and it will be released on Svart Records next year.