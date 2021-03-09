Maltese Rockers UPPER LIP Sign With Pride & Joy Music; Deep Within Album Due In May

Germany-based heavy metal/hard rock label, Pride & Joy Music, announces the signing of Maltese hard rock group, Upper Lip.

Hailing from Gozo, the land of the Megalithic Temples in the heart of the Maltese archipelago islands, Upper Lip spurs nostalgic, groovy hard rock music with a passion to its genre. Their main influences derive from the splendid nature surrounding the beautiful Island and rock acts such as Rush, AC/DC, Rory Gallagher to The Smiths, Captain Beyond and even Waylon Jennings.

Since their inception in 2013, the band had played several gigs & festivals on the Islands to a very warm welcome form the rock music fans which swiftly translate to more gig’s invitations. Fast-forward to 2019, the band embarked on a massive project to work on their first studio album. The recordings took place at the Temple Studios’(Rammstein, Philip Boa, Mike Hedges, Siouxsie and the Banshees).

Upper Lip recorded 11 original tracks which portray the groove and live energy that the band is so much noted for. The album, entitled Deep Within, will be released worldwide on May 23.

Lineup:

Chris Portelli (vocals)

Joseph Azzopardi (lead guitars and song-writing)

Marcel Paul Grima (bass guitar)

Paul Cini (rhythm guitar)

Silvio Cini (drums)