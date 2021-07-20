MAMMOTH MAMMOTH Reunite And Sign With Golden Robot Records; New Live Album On The Way

After spending a year in a COVID hibernation, Mammoth Mammoth have awoken from their slumber and are back, reunited with their classic lineup (Frank ‘Bones Trobbiani, Ben ‘Cuz’ Couzens, Mikey Tucker and Pete Bell), to announce they have signed with global powerhouse Golden Robot Records. They are set to unleash a live album later this year, which will give fans who are currently unable to see the band in action a dose of Mammoth Mammoth live.

Mammoth Mammoth hail from the Black Spur Forest of Victoria, Australia, and proudly represent the freight-train power of Australian born and bred rock n’ roll. They describe their sound as “more awesome than God’s tits” and “patented good-time murder fuzz”.

"Mammoth Mammoth has always been an Australian, balls-out, rock n' roll band, and we've proudly flown that flag in the pubs of Australia and clubs of Europe for almost 15 years. We're pumped to be reunited and now signed with Golden Robot. They understand what we do and how we do it...and they also have their balls-out." - Mammoth Mammoth Guitarist, Ben 'Cuz' Couzens

Formed in 2007 by guitarist Ben “Cuz” Couzens, bassist Gareth “Gash” Sweet, drummer Frank “Bones” Trobbiani and frontman Mikey Tucker, Mammoth Mammoth spent three years working the pubs of Australia and released their first two albums (a self-titled EP and LP Volume II - Mammoth) on their own label Golden Triangle Records. They also embarked on multiple Australian tours including runs with Airbourne and Kyuss’s John Garcia.

In 2011 Gash left the group citing drug issues (he couldn’t get enough drugs), and was replaced by Pete Bell, cementing the classic Mammoth Mammoth line-up. In 2012, Mammoth Mammoth caught the attention of Austrian label Napalm Records, and over the next nine years released five albums and spent much of their time on the road in Europe, where they have built a loyal following of fans.

The band has shared stages with Hellyeah, Black Label Society, Rose Tattoo, Sleep, Electric Wizard, and have played Melbourne’s famous Cherryrock Festival in AC/DC Lane a record of four times.

As the global pandemic ground live music to a halt, the band posted this message on their social media in August 2020: “F@#k you corona virus! While the world is afraid of blood, sweat and beers, Mammoth Mammoth simply cannot exist. We’re outta here!”

After a year underground, founding members Mikey, Cuz and Bones, along with longtime bassist Pete, have reunited and signed to Golden Robot Records to release their long-awaited live album, dropping in the second half of 2021.