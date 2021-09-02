MAMMOTH WVH Announce New October Tour Dates; PLUSH To Support
Mammoth WVH, led by Wolfgang Van Halen, have announced a new string of US tour dates in October, with support from Plush.
Tickets available at MammothWVH.com.
Tour dates:
October
12 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go Go *
15 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion
16 - Lincoln, NY - Bourbon Theatre
17 - Oklahoma City, OK - Kattfest
19 - Destin, FL - Club LA
20 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall
21 - Knoxville, TN - The Mill & Mine
23 - Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees *
* no Plush