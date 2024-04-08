MAMMOTH WVH Announce UK Headline Dates In July

Fresh from their spot opening proceedings across the UK for guitar icon Slash with Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators - which now continues across Europe through April - Mammoth WVH are delighted to announce their return to the UK for their first headline dates there.

The group will squeeze in two headline shows in July amidst a very busy touring schedule:

July

8 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute 2

9 - London, UK - O2 Academy Islington

Special guests are yet to be announced. Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, April 10 at 10 AM, BST.

Mammoth WVH have barely been off the road since the August 2023 release of their second album Mammoth II and show no signs of letting up. The live band - comprised of Wolfgang Van Halen (vocals/guitars/keyboards), Frank Sidoris (guitars), Jon Jourdan (guitars), Ronnie Ficarro (Bass) and Garrett Whitlock (drums) have already performed shows with Metallica, Alter Bridge and Sevendust, Def Leppard and Motley Crüe, and Nita Strauss.

After the Slash European dates wrap up, the group flit back to the USA for two weeks of headline dates with support from Intervals and the Welcome To Rockville festival in May, before mainland Europe beckons again through June - Mammoth WVH rejoining Metallica on their M72 World tour, plus performances at Graspop, Hellfest, and other European festivals. The quick UK visit in July is immediately followed by more US headline shows, dates with Foo Fighters, and then further Metallica US/Mexico dates with Pantera / Greta Van Fleet into September. Mammoth WVH close out November/December 2024 traversing the US with Creed and 3 Doors Down.

Dates, tickets and VIP packages for all Mammoth WVH appearances can be found on their official website, here.