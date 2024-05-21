MAMMOTH WVH - Chattanooga Show VIP Experience Soundcheck Video And WOLFGANG VAN HALEN Q&A Session Streaming

YouTube user Barry Gardner took part in the VIP Experience at Mammoth WVH's May 14th show in Chattanooga, Tennessee, which included access to the band's soundcheck and a band Q&A session. Check out the video below.

During the Q&A, Wolfgang was asked about appearing on a recent episode of the documentary series, "Behind The Music", and he offered the following:

"I think the people who cared to check it out maybe understand my story a little bit more instead of regurgitating things that they think they know about me. It's nice to be able to lay my own stuff out there. It's tough in this day and age. There's not really like TV where it's like the big thing. There are many different kinds of avenues that everything begins to get washed out, but I think for the people who do check it out, I'm really happy that that's there for people to understand me a bit more.

"I think when you don't tell the story yourself, people fill in the blanks themselves, and they almost always tend to be wrong, or negatively impacting who you are as a person, so I think it was a good opportunity to kind of be, like, 'Hey, here's my side.'"

I had the honor of being asked to tell my story on Behind The Music. It was difficult, but also incredibly cathartic being able to reflect on my experiences, the incredible people I’m blessed to have in my life and most importantly, my bond with my father. I don’t normally talk… pic.twitter.com/bRClierLkp — Wolf Van Halen (@WolfVanHalen) May 2, 2024

Premier Guitar has shared the new video below, along with the following introduction...

Being born into rock royalty doesn’t make you a rock star - you’ve gotta earn it with your own chops. And whether it’s the classical pedigree of his first name or the hard-rock infamy of his surname, Wolfgang Van Halen has a long lineage to live up to. As he displays on this episode of Shred With Shifty, he’s more than up to the task.

Wolf joins Shifty to teach the blistering, tap-heavy solo for his song “Take A Bow,” from 2023’s Mammoth II. It follows in his dad’s footsteps, sure, but it also shows Wolf has a voice and vision of his own - both of which are just as potent and theatrical as his father’s.

Wolf treats us to a tour of his new signature semi-hollowbody EVH model, the SA126, with details from EVH managing director Matt Bruck. But he doesn’t hold out on the family jewels: Wolf shares the story of his father’s iconic Frankenstein Strat and brings it on the show, with some extra dirt on his dad’s journey from Marshalls to his signature Peavey 5150 amps. When Shifty asks who’s stewarding his father’s invaluable gear, Wolf eases our concerns: “If the world ended, they would still be okay,” he grins.