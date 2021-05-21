MAMMOTH WVH Debuts Official Lyric Video For "Mammoth"

Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH have released a lyric video for "Mammoth", a track from the band's upcoming self-titled debut. Watch below.

Wolfgang Van Halen describes “Mammoth” as the song that most encompasses the overall vibe of the debut album. The song is a driving rock track with inspirational lyrics that Wolfgang sings: “Hey you. Anything is possible. You’re not the only one. Yeah. Let ‘em think you’re unremarkable and prove them wrong.”

The self-titled debut album from Mammoth WVH will be available worldwide on June 11 via EX1 Records/Explorer1 Music Group. A pre-order for Mammoth WVH in various configurations - including exclusive colour vinyl as well as limited autographed copies via the band’s online store - can be found here.

Writing all of the songs and performing all of the instrumentation and vocals for the debut album, Wolfgang Van Halen set out to establish his own musical identity. From the rocking opening guitar riff on album opener “Mr. Ed” to the driving bass and drums on album closer “Stone”, Mammoth WVH showcases the various musical influences that have inspired Wolfgang. Songs like “Resolve”, “The Big Picture”, and “Think It Over” are all sonically different from each other but unique to what Mammoth WVH is.

"Mr. Ed"

"Horribly Right"

"Epiphany"

"Don’t Back Down"

"Resolve"

"You’ll Be The One"

"Mammoth"

"Circles"

"The Big Picture"

"Think It Over"

"You’re To Blame"

"Feel"

"Stone"

"Distance" (Bonus Track)

"Feel" lyric video:

"Think It Over" lyric video:

"Don't Back Down" video:

"You're To Blame" lyric video:

"Distance":

(Photo - Travis Shinn)