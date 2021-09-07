MAMMOTH WVH – “Don’t Back Down” Reaches #1 At Active Rock Radio

As Mammoth WVH continues to create new career milestones for Wolfgang Van Halen, another achievement is reached as the latest single “Don’t Back Down” has reached #1 on the Active Rock charts. The song has been gaining momentum since it impacted radio in April and the week of September 6 sees it grab the top spot on both the Mediabase and BDS Active Rock charts. “Don’t Back Down” was released five months ago and has over 6 million combined streaming impressions.

The music video garnered attention as it showed Mammoth WVH mastermind Wolfgang Van Halen performing all of the instruments in the video – something he did on every song on the debut album. The song follows in the footsteps of the debut single “Distance” that also went to #1 at the format.

“That makes two consecutive #1 rock singles with ‘Distance’ and now this. I don’t even know what to say. Thanks so much for your support, everyone. Y’all are the fucking best,” states Wolfgang Van Halen.

Mammoth WVH has been touring the United States opening for the North American leg of Guns N’ Roses on the We’re F’n Back Tour. The tour kicked off July 31st in Hershey, PA and will run through October 3rd where it ends in Hollywood, FL. Mammoth WVH will also be making select touring appearances in Texas, Minnesota, Kentucky, and California with tickets for all shows now available. A handful of headline dates have also been announced.

Tickets available at MammothWVH.com.

Tour dates:

October

12 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go Go *

15 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion

16 - Lincoln, NY - Bourbon Theatre

17 - Oklahoma City, OK - Kattfest

19 - Destin, FL - Club LA

20 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall

21 - Knoxville, TN - The Mill & Mine

23 - Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees *

* no Plush