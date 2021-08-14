MAMMOTH WVH Forced To Cancel Two Shows On GUNS N' ROSES Tour Due To Member Of "Touring Personnel" Testing Positive For COVID-19

On July 31st, Guns N' Roses kicked off their We're F'N Back! Tour with Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth WVH opening at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, PA. Unfortunately, Mammoth WVH were forced to cancel two shows on the tour after a member of the band's "touring personnel" tested positive for COVID-19.

Wolfgang posted the following message via social media:

"Mammoth WVH will not be performing tonight in Missoula, MT (August 13th) or Monday night in Commerce City, CO (August 16th) out of an abundance of caution due to a member of our touring personnel testing positive for COVID-19. All band members and other crew have tested negative at this time. We apologize to those fans we won't be seeing over the next couple of shows. Thanks to everyone for their support and we can't wait to be back when it is 100% safe for everyone to do so."

Mammoth WVH recently announced seven headline dates, taking place amidst the band’s concerts supporting Guns N’ Roses.

Wolfgang commented: “Throwing some headline dates into the mix! LET’S GOOOOOOO!”

Headline dates:

August

23 – Seattle, WA – The Neptune

29 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre

September

2 – Austin, TX – Emo’s

9 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogarts

14 – Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom

G'N'R's massive touring production will include stops in Detroit, Los Angeles, Dallas, Chicago, and more before wrapping up with two shows in Hollywood, FL at the Hard Rock Live Arena on October 2 & 3.

Tickets are on sale now at GunsNRoses.com.

Tour dates:

August

16 - Commerce City, CO - DICK'S Sporting Goods Park

19 - Los Angeles, CA - Banc of California Stadium

22 - Portland, OR - Moda Center*

25 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center at San Jose*

27 - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium*

30 - Phoenix, AZ - Phoenix Suns Arena*

September

1 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center*

4 - Napa, CA - BottleRock Napa Valley^

8 - Indianapolis, IN - Lucas Oil Stadium

11 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena*

12 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena*

16 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field

18 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater | Summerfest

21 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center*

23 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center*

26 - Baltimore, MD - Royal Farms Arena*

29 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena*

October

2 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live Arena*

3 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live Arena*

* New Tour Dates

^ Festival Date/Mammoth WVH Not Performing

Guns N’ Roses will be coming to Mexico this October! Don't miss your chance to see the band live in Guadalajara on the 7th of October, in Merida on the 9th of October, and Monterrey on the 12th of October.

Tickets on sale now.