MAMMOTH WVH Postpone Whisky A Go Go Show "Out Of An Abundance Of Caution"

Mammoth WVH, led by Wolfgang Van Halen, were supposed to headline a sold out concert at the Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, California on August 18th. However, that show has now been pushed back to October 12th. An official statement reads:

"Out of an abundance of caution, our headline show at the Whiskey A Go Go on August 18th will be rescheduled to October 12th. All tickets will be honored for the new date, and more information can be found at whiskyagogo.com.

This postponement comes after last week's announcement from Mammoth WVH which saw the band cancel two shows opening for Guns N' Roses. Wolfgang posted the following message to social media:

"Mammoth WVH will not be performing tonight in Missoula, MT (August 13th) or Monday night in Commerce City, CO (August 16th) out of an abundance of caution due to a member of our touring personnel testing positive for COVID-19. All band members and other crew have tested negative at this time. We apologize to those fans we won't be seeing over the next couple of shows. Thanks to everyone for their support and we can't wait to be back when it is 100% safe for everyone to do so."

Mammoth WVH recently announced seven headline dates, taking place amidst the band’s concerts supporting Guns N’ Roses. Wolfgang commented: “Throwing some headline dates into the mix! LET’S GOOOOOOO!”

Headline dates:

August

23 – Seattle, WA – The Neptune

29 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre

September

2 – Austin, TX – Emo’s

9 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogarts

14 – Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom

GN'R's massive touring production will include stops in Detroit, Los Angeles, Dallas, Chicago, and more before wrapping up with two shows in Hollywood, FL at the Hard Rock Live Arena on October 2nd & 3rd.

Tickets are on sale now at GunsNRoses.com.

Tour dates:

August

16 - Commerce City, CO - DICK'S Sporting Goods Park

19 - Los Angeles, CA - Banc of California Stadium

22 - Portland, OR - Moda Center*

25 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center at San Jose*

27 - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium*

30 - Phoenix, AZ - Phoenix Suns Arena*

September

1 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center*

4 - Napa, CA - BottleRock Napa Valley^

8 - Indianapolis, IN - Lucas Oil Stadium

11 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena*

12 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena*

16 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field

18 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater | Summerfest

21 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center*

23 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center*

26 - Baltimore, MD - Royal Farms Arena*

29 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena*

October

2 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live Arena*

3 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live Arena*

* New Tour Dates

^ Festival Date/Mammoth WVH Not Performing