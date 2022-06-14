MAMMOTHOR Drop New Single "Bury The Motive"; Music Video

Mammothor has not let the pandemic stop their musical output. With a busy show schedule taking shape for 2022, including shows with Drowning Pool, Ill Nino, Hed(PE) and Sumo Cyco, the band has been busy producing new material and playing around the Northeast.

Mammothor entered The Halo Studio in Windham, ME to record with Kevin Billingslea (Lamb of God) and Chillhouse Studios in Charlestown, MA with Will Holland (Fall Out Boy) for recording and tapped Zeuss (Rob Zombie, Hatebreed, Shadows Fall), at Planet Z in Hadley, MA to mix and master.

"Bury The Motive" is the eighth track of their latest album. Written by Josh Johnson (guitar) and Travis Lowell (vocals), the single launched worldwide on May 27 on all major streaming platforms, and now, the music video is ready for the fans.

The song reflects on the state of gun violence and school shootings that has been plaguing our society for decades now. In an ironic twist, on the day of the single release, another school shooting took place. The video reflects on the issue by way of an android who, after becoming sentient, witnesses the senseless violence that humans commit on one another, rejecting the notion that “being human” is anything to be proud of, and rebelling against its maker.

Mammothor's new album, The Ecstasy of Silence... The Agony of Dreams, is out now.

Tracklist:

"M.O.A.B."

"Novocaine"

"You Don't Know Me"

"Hitcher"

"Take the World"

"Parasomnia"

"[Breaking News]"

"Bury The Motive"

"Trial by Fire"

"The Red State Blues"

"Final Hour"

"Do You Call My Name"

"Take The World" video:

"M.O.A.B." lyric video: