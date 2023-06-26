MAMMOTHOR Release New Single "The Red State Blues"; Music Video

Boston's Mammothor have released a video for new single "The Red State Blues", featured on their new album, The Ecstasy Of Silence... The Agony Of Dreams, out now. Watch the clip, directed by Adam Noya (Red 13 Studios), below.

Tracklist:

"M.O.A.B."

"Novocaine"

"You Don't Know Me"

"Hitcher"

"Take the World"

"Parasomnia"

"[Breaking News]"

"Bury The Motive"

"Trial by Fire"

"The Red State Blues"

"Final Hour"

"Do You Call My Name"

"The Red State Blues" video:

"Parasomnia" video:

"Bury The Motive" video:

"Take The World" video:

"M.O.A.B." lyric video: