Mandatory METALLICA Is Back!

Metallica's friends at SiriusXM are joining in on the 72 Seasons festivities by bringing back Mandatory Metallica! Starting today and running through May 3, you can catch Metallica taking over Channel 105 and in the SXM App.

"Not only will they be spinning our entire studio catalog, but they’ll also be featuring remasters, demos, alternate mixes, and live shows. And you’ll be hearing directly from us with exclusive interviews and guest DJ specials, taking you track-by-track through the new album, sharing some of our favorite songs from our first 72 seasons, and more," says the band.

They’ll be celebrating the release of the album like only Mandatory Metallica can… with a 72 Seasons special simulcast with Liquid Metal (Channel 40) from April 14 at 3 AM ET/12 AM PT through April 16.

Check out all the ways you can listen to SiriusXM at SiriusXM.com. Not a subscriber? No problem! You can sign up for a free 3-month trial today.

Mandatory Metallica Broadcast Schedule

Lars Ulrich Interview (hosted by Shannon Gunz):

Tuesday, April 4 at 5 PM ET/2 PM PT

Wednesday, April 5 at 12 PM ET/9 AM PT

Thursday, April 6 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

Friday, April 7 at 2 PM ET/11 AM PT

James Hetfield 1st 72 Seasons Guest DJ Special:

Friday, April 7 at 12 PM ET/9 AM PT

Saturday, April 8 at 6 PM ET/3 PM PT

Sunday, April 9 at 3 PM ET/12 PM PT

Monday, April 10 at 9 AM ET/6 AM PT

Tuesday, April 11 at 6 PM ET/3 PM PT

Wednesday, April 12 at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT

Thursday, April 13 at 12 PM ET/9 AM PT

Metallica 72 Seasons Track By Track hosted by James Hetfield & Rob Trujillo:

Friday, April 14 at 7 AM ET/4 AM PT, 1 PM ET/10 AM PT, 9 PM ET/6 PM PT

Saturday, April 15 at 4 PM ET/1 PM PT, 11 PM ET/8 PM PT

Sunday, April 16 at 10 AM ET/7 AM PT, 6 PM ET/3 PM PT

James Hetfield Interview (Part 1 of Jose Mangin’s Metal Ambassador Podcast):

Friday, April 14 at 12 PM ET/9 AM PT

Saturday, April 15 at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

Sunday, April 16 at 4 PM ET/1 PM PT

Monday, April 17 at 8 AM ET/5 AM PT

Kirk Hammett Interview (Part 2 of Jose Mangin’s Metal Ambassador Podcast):

Monday, April 17 at 5 PM ET/2 PM PT

Tuesday, April 18 at 10 AM ET/7 AM PT

Wednesday, April 19 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

Thursday, April 20 at 2 PM ET/11 AM PT

Rob Trujillo 1st 72 Seasons Guest DJ Special:

Friday, April 21 at 12 PM ET/9 AM PT

Saturday, April 22 at 6 PM ET/3 PM PT

Sunday, April 23 at 3 PM ET/12 PM PT

Mon April 24 at 9 AM ET/6 AM PT

Tuesday, April 25 at 6 PM ET/3 PM PT

Wednesday, April 26 at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT

Thursday, April 27 at 12 PM ET/9 AM PT

Rob Trujillo Interview (hosted by Shannon Gunz):

Friday, April 28 at 12 PM ET/9 AM PT

Saturday, April 29 at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

Sunday, April 30 at 4 PM ET/1 PM PT

Monday, May 1 at 8 AM ET/5 AM PT

(Photo by Tim Saccenti)