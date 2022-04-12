MÅNEGARM Joined By Members Of KORPIKLAANI, EQUILIBRIUM And RAUBTIER On New Single “Stridsgalten”; Official Video Posted

Swedish Viking metal wolf pack, Månegarm, have unleashed another hefty banger off their new offering, Ynglingaättens Öde, finally out this coming Friday. The new, staggering third single “Stridsgalten” features outstanding contributions from prominent guests Jonne Järvelä (Korpiklaani), Robse Dahn (Equilibrium) and Pär Hulkoff (Raubtier/Hulkoff) – all renowned in the folk and Pagan metal scenes. Together, they proudly present a stomping track telling the story of a bloody battle to honor Odin, starting with a mystical throat singing section, then delighting with a string-focused intro leading to the main groove of the track. Definitely not a single to miss.

Månegarm have made a name for themselves in the international scene by releasing nine full-length records since their debut, Nordstjärnans tidsålder, back in 1998. Now, the Scandinavian crew takes another stroll through ancient sagas and myths of long forgotten times on the successor to 2019’s chart-topping Fornaldarsagor with their upcoming 10th studio album, Ynglingaättens Öde (EN: the fate of the Ynglinga kin).

Månegarm on “Stridsgalten”: "Here’s our 3rd official video 'Stridsgalten', and this one is really different from the last two videos. Now we will take you behind the scenes when we recorded this song but also out on the live stages with the band. 'Stridsgalten' (EN: The battle boar) features three awesome gentlemen who most gratefully helped us out with great guest vocals – Jonne Järvelä of Korpiklaani, Robse Dahn of Equilibrium and Pär Hulkoff of Hulkoff/Raubtier. Thank you, brothers!! Hope you all will enjoy this song and video as much as we do!!”

Robse Dahn (Equilibrium) comments: “Since I was a teenager, Månegarm have been some of my idols. I have always loved their music! Back in 2011 we played a tour together which was great fun and felt like an accolade. It is an honor to be part of this great song and therefore their upcoming release.”

Pär Hulkoff (Hulkoff/Raubtier) on the song: ”Mighty track by a mighty band! What an honor to join in and chant for allfather Odin! Hail brothers!!"

Jonne Järvelä (Korpiklaani) adds: “Very good song and mix and it was a great honor to be part of this.”

Watch the official music video for “Stridsgalten”:

Månegarm on the album: “Thousands of working hours turned into this beast - our new album, Ynglingaättens Öde. We truly believe this album is our strongest and most complete album to date and despite the dark days of the pandemic, we have created a concept album that is 100% Månegarm and packed with strong melodies, riffs and powerful choruses. This time, we explore an old Swedish Norse dynasty of rulers where we detail their deeds, their rule and above all - their deaths. So come join us on this journey and meet the fate of the Yngliga kin!”

Ynglingaättens Öde will be available in the following formats:

- Wooden Box (incl. Digipack, 7" Single, album cover flag, logo patch) – limited to 500 copies worldwide

- 1LP Gatefold Marbled Gold & Black – limited to 300 copies worldwide

- 1LP Gatefold BLACK

- Shirt & Digipack Bundle

- Digipack CD

- Digital Full Length Album

Pre-order here.

Ynglingaättens Öde tracklisting:

"Freyrs blod"

"Ulvhjärtat"

"Adils fall"

"En snara av guld"

"Stridsgalten"

"Auns söner"

"Vitta vettr"

"Hågkomst av ett liv"

“En snara av guld” video:

"Ulvhjärtat" video:

Månegarm are:

Erik Grawsiö - vocals & bass

Markus Andé - guitars

Jakob Hallegren - drums

(Photo - Isak Skagerström)