MÅNEGARM Release Official Lyric Video For "Freyrs blod"

Swedish Viking metal wolf pack, Månegarm, have released a lyric video for "Freyrs blod", the opening track of their new offering, Ynglingaättens Öde, out now. Watch below.

With the uncompromising ten-minute opus “Freyrs blod”, Månegarm lure the listener deep into ancient times. The track spans a wide arc between black metal elements that flow into more melodic parts and even acoustic interludes with guitar and violin tunes, just to turn once again into thunderous soundscapes. With this majestic opener, Månegarm showcase why they are regarded as Swedish genre pioneers with good reason, as they inimitably manage to combine vicious black metal foundations with classic folk and Viking elements.

Månegarm on “Freyrs blod”: “Here’s our brand new lyric video for the song 'Freyrs blod', taken from the new album Ynglingaättens Öde. 'Freyrs blod' is the opener on the album and really shows the diversity of Månegarm. Ingo Spörl of Hard Media has created this beautiful and captivating video, full of epic landscapes and nature, that really intertwines with the music in a stunning way! So brothers & sisters; Sit back and enjoy our Freyrs blod!”

Ynglingaättens Öde tracklisting:

"Freyrs blod"

"Ulvhjärtat"

"Adils fall"

"En snara av guld"

"Stridsgalten"

"Auns söner"

"Vitta vettr"

"Hågkomst av ett liv"

Månegarm are:

Erik Grawsiö - vocals & bass

Markus Andé - guitars

Jakob Hallegren - drums

(Photo - Isak Skagerström)