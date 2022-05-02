MÅNEGARM Share "Stridsgalten" Drum Playthrough Video

Swedish Viking metal wolf pack, Månegarm, have released a drum playthrough video for the track “Stridsgalten”, featured on their new offering, Ynglingaättens Öde, out now. Watch below:

Månegarm on the album: “Thousands of working hours turned into this beast - our new album, Ynglingaättens Öde. We truly believe this album is our strongest and most complete album to date and despite the dark days of the pandemic, we have created a concept album that is 100% Månegarm and packed with strong melodies, riffs and powerful choruses. This time, we explore an old Swedish Norse dynasty of rulers where we detail their deeds, their rule and above all - their deaths. So come join us on this journey and meet the fate of the Yngliga kin!”

Ynglingaättens Öde is available in the following formats:

- Wooden Box (incl. Digipack, 7" Single, album cover flag, logo patch) – limited to 500 copies worldwide

- 1LP Gatefold Marbled Gold & Black – limited to 300 copies worldwide

- 1LP Gatefold BLACK

- Shirt & Digipack Bundle

- Digipack CD

- Digital Full Length Album

Ynglingaättens Öde tracklisting:

"Freyrs blod"

"Ulvhjärtat"

"Adils fall"

"En snara av guld"

"Stridsgalten"

"Auns söner"

"Vitta vettr"

"Hågkomst av ett liv"

“Stridsgalten” video:

“En snara av guld” video:

"Ulvhjärtat" video:

Månegarm are:

Erik Grawsiö - vocals & bass

Markus Andé - guitars

Jakob Hallegren - drums

(Photo - Isak Skagerström)