MANIMAL Release Official Video For New Single "Evil Soul"

December 3rd, 2021 saw Gothenburg metal powerhouse Manimal release their new studio album, Armageddon. They have now unleashed an official video for the song "Evil Soul", Check it out below.

Manimal's loyalty to traditional heavy metal influences is evident, though their latest and much acclaimed 2018- album "Purgatorio" was a prime example of modern and trend-setting power metal characterised by musical enthusiasm, exceptional talent and new ideas. As expected of a band that claims Judas Priest, King Diamond and Queensrÿche as major influences on their sound since Day 1, Manimal's Armageddon is a high energy, in-your-face salute to the music that inspired them over the past 20 years.

The band's evolution between Armageddon and their first album, The Darkest Room - released in 2009 - is unquestionable. Their songwriting has become tighter, stronger and bolder, and they have improved by leaps and bounds as musicians. Armageddon showcases their wide range of a heavy as hell sound, and one that will most likely win over the true hearts of both the old school and every modern metal fan.

Tracklisting:

“Burn In Hell”

“Armageddon”

“Slaves Of Babylon”

“Forged In Metal”

“Chains Of Fury”

“Evil Soul”

“Path To The Unknown”

“Master Of Pain”

“Insanity”

“The Inevitable End”

