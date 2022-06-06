MANOWAR Announce New Drummer DAVE CHEDRICK; New Lyric Video For "El Gringo" Streaming

Following an announcement by drummer Anders Johannson that he will be unable to participate in Manowar's upcoming Crushing The Enemies Of Metal Anniversary Tour ’22/‘23 for personal reasons, Manowar have announced that drummer Dave Chedrick will perform with them.⁣⁣

Says Manowar: "Anders Johannson, we had a blast with you, Viking brother! Best to you and your loved ones! You will always be part of the Manowar family, too. Now and forever.⁣⁣ Welcome Dave Chedrick! We know you can’t wait to crush the enemies of metal with us."



In other Manowar news, the band have released a new lyric video for the song, “El Gringo”, which can be viewed below.

“El Gringo” from the band's 2012 release, The Lord Of Steel, is the theme song for the eponymous action western featuring Scott Adkins (Expendables 2, The Bourne Ultimatum) and Christian Slater (Broken Arrow, Interview With The Vampire).

First released in June 2012 as Hammer Edition in collaboration with Metal Hammer UK, The Lord Of Steel is blazing with pure power, untamed energy, and a sound as raw and wild as a force of nature. Track titles like “Annihilation” and “Hail, Kill And Die!” set the tone for a record that is packed with surprises.

“…this album is all about brutality and raw power!” explained Manowar bassist, Joey DeMaio.

