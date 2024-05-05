MANOWAR Announce Shows In Sweden, Norway And Iceland For The Blood Of Our Enemies Tour 2025

Self-styled kings of metal, Manowar, have announced the addition of three more countries to their epic The Blood of Our Enemies Tour 2025. The band will descend upon Sweden, Norway, and for the first time ever, Iceland.

The dates are as follows:

January

29 – Stockholm, Sweden – Cirkus

February

1 – Reykjavik, Iceland – Harpa

3 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum

The Blood Of Our Enemies Tour 2025 will see the metal legends celebrate the albums Sign Of The Hammer and Hail To England, and other fan-favorite anthems, presented in a brand-new stage production.

Manowar will return to the US after 10 years for an exclusive show on November 30, 2024, at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, NY. The power metallers have announced the show is now officially sold out.

Manowar says in a statement: “Thanks to all Manowarriors who have made a statement of their passion and loyalty!

“Wishing all our Brothers and Sisters around the world a fantastic 2024, filled with health, happiness, and true metal.”

Packed with immortal hymns from the band’s entire career, this will be a special celebration honouring the 40th anniversary of the iconic 1984 album, Sign Of The Hammer, with Manowar biggest production ever in the US.

Check out a video message from bassist / band leader Joey DeMaio below: