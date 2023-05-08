MANOWAR Bassist JOEY DE MAIO To Embark Upon Spoken Word Tour In November 2023

Joey De Maio, the charismatic leader of iconic metal band Manowar, is taking to the stage with his Words Of Power Spoken Word Tour 2023. A gifted storyteller, De Maio delivers thought-provoking, honest and fun entertainment, always with a motivational takeaway for his audience.⁣⁣

Following Manowar’s celebrated and sold-out Crushing The Enemies Of Metal 2023 arena tour the Words Of Power Spoken Word Tour 2023 is a unique opportunity to experience a different side of De Maio. Known for his thunderous bass playing and epic songwriting, De Maio will share stories and insights from his life and career, not only as the chieftain of one of the most indelible heavy metal bands of all time, and writer, bassist, and producer of iconic anthems such as “Warriors Of The World United”, “Battle Hymn” and “Kings Of Metal”. He will also share experiences from his life as an entrepreneur and studio owner, and how he rose from modest beginnings to the top; remaining successful in the cutthroat world of the music business for over 40 years. A frank look behind-the-scenes of a life fully devoted to music; reliving the glorious highs and often bitter lows that come with the territory. Anecdotes that provide inspiration not only to metal fans.⁣⁣

⁣⁣“I’ve received amazing feedback on my first Spoken Word Tour, and my Words Of Power podcast. I am humbled and honored,” said De Maio. “Words are a powerful tool. Some use them to put you down. I am hoping that through my Words Of Power, I can inspire others to find strength and motivation to go through life, empowered to accomplish their dreams and achieve greatness." ⁣⁣

Ten shows have been confirmed for Germany, with stops in other countries to be added. Each event will be an intimate and interactive experience, with De Maio taking questions from the audience and engaging them with lively storytelling.⁣⁣

⁣⁣Joey De Maio – Words Of Power Spoken Word Tour 2023:⁣⁣

November

1 - Berlin, Germany – Kesselhaus⁣⁣

2 - Leipzig, Germany – Hellraiser⁣⁣

6 - Oberhausen, Germany – Resonanzwerk⁣⁣

7 - Münster, Germany – Jövel Club⁣⁣

8 - Hamburg, Germany – Logo⁣⁣

9 - Bremen, Germany - Modernes⁣⁣

12 - Mannheim, Germany – MS Connexion⁣⁣

13 - Offenbach, Germany – Capitol⁣⁣

14 - Erlangen, Germany – E-Werk⁣⁣

15 - Munich, Germany - Backstage⁣⁣

Tickets will go on sale soon on Eventim.de.⁣⁣

⁣⁣More information on the Words Of Power Spoken Word Tour 2023 can be found on JoeyDeMaio.com.⁣⁣

