MANOWAR Celebrate Over 113 Million Views Of "Warriors Of The World United" Live Video

Manowar's "Warriors Of The World United" video, filmed at Monsters Of Rock Brazil, has gathered over 113,000,000 views on their official YouTube channel.

Says the band: "We hail all the loyal Manowarriors who made this happen! Are you one of them? How do you feel about this song? Whether it will be your first time or a revisit, we’d love for you to check it out and leave us a comment under the video. We will reply! Hail to you, Manowarrior!"