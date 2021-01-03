MANOWAR Frontman ERIC ADAMS Guests On New Episodes Of Bassist JOEY DeMAIO's Words Of Power Podcast

Manowar bassist Joey DeMaio recently launched his new podcast and blog, Words Of Power. The fifth and sixth episodes are available below featuring Manowar frontman Eric Adams. He and DeMaio discuss the formation of the band and their early years.

Adams: "We rehearsed in some shithole in our hometown, in somebody's living room. It was the first time I met Ross (Friedman / guitars). We didn't have a drummer, but we rehearsed and got three or four songs together; some of the songs from Battle Hymns. So then we went to another city and we recorded these songs. We hired a drummer and recorded the songs. I said, 'Okay, there you go,' and I went back home. A week later, there's knock on my door, and I open it, and it's Joey standing there. He says, 'We got a record deal.' I said, 'Who?' He said, 'We. We got a record deal.' I said, 'We don't even have a band.' He said, 'We got a record deal with Capitol Records.' I said, 'Bullshit.' He said, 'We have a record deal. Do you wanna do it?' I said, 'Absolutely not. I don't wanna do it. Good luck. Have a great time. I'm done.'"

Photo by Magic Circle Entertainment