MANOWAR Frontman ERIC ADAMS Reveals His Favourite Songs From Sign Of The Hammer Album (Video)

Manowar has shared a new video clip featuring vocalist Eric Adams revealing his personal favorites from the Sign Of The Hammer album, and he shares memories from the writing and recording process. Adams also explains what performing these songs live means to him and why it creates such a powerful bond with the fans.

Adams previously discussed the re-recording of Sign Of The Hammer in the clip below.

Manowar recently checked in with the following announcement:

"We announce an additional show in Ludwigsburg, Germany for The Blood Of Our Enemies Tour 2025! With just a few tickets remaining for the show at MHP Arena Ludwigsburg, Germany, on February 7, 2025, Manowar has added a second concert in the same location for February 6, 2025.

Tickets for the additional Ludwigsburg date went on sale on Tuesday, March 12th exclusively on Eventim Germany, where tickets for all other German and Luxembourg dates are also available."

Go to this location for ticket information.

Manowar will return to the US after 10 years for an exclusive show on November 30, 2024, at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, NY. The power metallers have announced the show is now officially sold out.

Manowar says in a statement: “Thanks to all Manowarriors who have made a statement of their passion and loyalty!

“Wishing all our Brothers and Sisters around the world a fantastic 2024, filled with health, happiness, and true metal.”

Packed with immortal hymns from the band’s entire career, this will be a special celebration honouring the 40th anniversary of the iconic 1984 album, Sign Of The Hammer, with Manowar biggest production ever in the US.

Check out a video message from bassist / band leader Joey DeMaio below: