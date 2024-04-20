MANOWAR Frontman ERIC ADAMS Talks Re-Recording 1984's Sign Of The Hammer Album (Video)

Join Manowar frontman Eric Adams in this exclusive interview as he discusses his excitement while re-recording the 1984 classic, Sign Of The Hammer, the origins of the band’s signature greeting that unites fans around the world, and the power of the message it carries.

"Look inside our creative process and the unique connection with our fans that means so much to us."

Manowar recently checked in with the following announcement:

"We announce an additional show in Ludwigsburg, Germany for The Blood Of Our Enemies Tour 2025! With just a few tickets remaining for the show at MHP Arena Ludwigsburg, Germany, on February 7, 2025, Manowar has added a second concert in the same location for February 6, 2025.

Tickets for the additional Ludwigsburg date went on sale on Tuesday, March 12th exclusively on Eventim Germany, where tickets for all other German and Luxembourg dates are also available."

Go to this location for ticket information.

Manowar will return to the US after 10 years for an exclusive show on November 30, 2024, at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, NY. The power metallers have announced the show is now officially sold out.

Manowar says in a statement: “Thanks to all Manowarriors who have made a statement of their passion and loyalty!

“Wishing all our Brothers and Sisters around the world a fantastic 2024, filled with health, happiness, and true metal.”

Packed with immortal hymns from the band’s entire career, this will be a special celebration honouring the 40th anniversary of the iconic 1984 album, Sign Of The Hammer, with Manowar biggest production ever in the US.

Check out a video message from bassist / band leader Joey DeMaio below: