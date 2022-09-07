MANOWAR - "Get Ready For The Ultimate Live Experience"; Official 2023 Tour Trailer Video Streaming

"Thank you to all Manowarriors who joined us this summer during our Crushing The Enemies Of Metal Tour '22/'23," begins a new message from Manowar. "The tour continues starting winter 2023 with more hits, more surprises, and more metal than ever. The Crushing The Enemies Of Metal Anniversary Tour 2023 celebrates over four decades of Manowar and iconic albums such as Battle Hymns, Into Glory Ride, The Triumph Of Steel and Warriors Of The World and more! For tour dates and ticket info, go to manowar.com/tour."

Watch a new tour trailer below:

Following guitarist E.V. Martel’s announcement that he will not be available next year, Manowar have invited metal shred legend Michael Angelo Batio to perform with them.

Martel announced on social media that he will take a break from touring for personal reasons. He added: “Manowar, their crew, along with all the Manowarriors around the world have been really great to me from the moment I came onboard. I could not be more thankful for the good times we have shared.”

"We love and respect E.V. and support his decision,” said Joey DeMaio. “He is a true brother, and we’ll forever share unforgettable memories like playing near the Arctic Circle or in Mexico for the first time!"

Batio, who will play his first shows with Manowar starting February 2023 is a veteran both in the studio and on stage. Voted by Guitar One Magazine the "No. 1 Fastest Guitar Shredder of All Time" Chicago-native Batio is an accomplished musician in many genres, but is best known for his lightning fast metal performances. He is renowned the world over for his technical mastery of the fretboard, extremely fast picking and his invention, the "MAB Over Under" technique. His ability to play a double-necked and quad-necked guitar, using both hands has earned him the respect of fans and fellow musicians alike.

“We’ve known Michael for many years and have always admired his work,” said Joey DeMaio. “His technique is astounding, When we invited him to come and jam with us we played together at the speed of light. Everything fell into place immediately. We’re ready for a killer tour!"

“I could not be more excited!,” said Michael Angelo Batio. “I love metal more than anything, and it doesn’t get more metal than Manowar! I can’t wait to get on stage and play for the Manowar fans!”

For tour dates and ticket info go to www.manowar.com/tour.

