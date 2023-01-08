MANOWAR Guitarist MICHAEL ANGELO BATIO Comments On "Controversy" About JOEY DEMAIO's Bass Playing (Video)

Following guitarist E.V. Martel’s announcement that he will not be available next year, Manowar have invited metal shred legend Michael Angelo Batio to perform with them.

In the clip below, shared by Manowar, Michael Angelo addresses the controversy about Joey DeMaio’s bass playing technique, as seen in his solo during Manowar's show in Mexico and Michael Angelo's and Joey's warm-up shredding in the studio.

Michael Angelo addresses comments arguing that Joey is playing guitar, not bass, talks about Joey's piccolo bass and explains how Joey’s and his own style differs from that of many other performers, and what that means for their brutal and lightning-fast performances.