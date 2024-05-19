MANOWAR Guitarist MICHAEL ANGELO BATIO Shares New Double Guitar Solo Video; Part 2 Of Career-Spanning Interview Available.

Manowar guitarist Michael Angelo Batio has shared a new video featuring his trademark double guitar. No click track or backing tracks were used.

In the clip below, dive into the musical roots of Michael Angelo Batio as he recounts his journey from discovering his love for music at the tender age of 5 to early success as a rock guitarist.

Looking back on his prolific career as a solo artist and now Manowar's's guitarist, Michael reveals how he almost walked away from his calling, the challenging career choices he faced, and the invaluable lessons he learned on his path to success.

Find the lessons in his story that can help us all pursue our dreams. Hear about the moments that tested Michael’s resolve, the sacrifices he made, and the wisdom he gained through perseverance and following his intuition. His story is a testament to the power of determination and passion in the face of adversity.

Batio: "Fortune favours the brave. I don't always like it, but I've never been afraid to bust a move if I have to. It's not always fun. There are certain times in your life when things change. There's a few things that don't change: working hard, working smart, and figuring out what it's going to take to succeed."

Manowar have announced the addition of three more countries to their epic The Blood of Our Enemies Tour 2025. The band will descend upon Sweden, Norway, and for the first time ever, Iceland.

The dates are as follows:

January

29 – Stockholm, Sweden – Cirkus

February

1 – Reykjavik, Iceland – Harpa

3 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum

The Blood Of Our Enemies Tour 2025 will see the metal legends celebrate the albums Sign Of The Hammer and Hail To England, and other fan-favorite anthems, presented in a brand-new stage production.

Manowar will return to the US after 10 years for an exclusive show on November 30, 2024, at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, NY. The power metallers have announced the show is now officially sold out.

Manowar says in a statement: “Thanks to all Manowarriors who have made a statement of their passion and loyalty!

“Wishing all our Brothers and Sisters around the world a fantastic 2024, filled with health, happiness, and true metal.”

Packed with immortal hymns from the band’s entire career, this will be a special celebration honouring the 40th anniversary of the iconic 1984 album, Sign Of The Hammer, with Manowar biggest production ever in the US.

Check out a video message from bassist / band leader Joey DeMaio below: