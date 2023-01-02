MANOWAR Open Their Vaults And Share Rare Clip Of 2002 "Kill With Power" Live Performance

Manowar have released a short 2002 video of their performance of the Hail To England album track, "Kill With Power", filmed at Ringfest Germany.

Says the band: "From our vaults to the greatest fans in the world. Clip from Ringfest, Germany 2002... 'Kill With Power'!"

Last week, Manowar shared the video below, in which shred legend Michael Angelo Batio reveals how he invented his one-of-a-kind four-neck guitar, and talks about his unique performance style.