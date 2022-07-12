MANOWAR Post Recap Of First-Ever Concert In Cyprus; Video

Manowar have released the new video below, stating: "Manowarriors from Cyprus and from all around the world celebrating true metal at our first ever show in Cyprus on June 24, 2022."

Manowar recently released a new lyric video for the song, “El Gringo”, which can be viewed below.

“El Gringo” from the band's 2012 release, The Lord Of Steel, is the theme song for the eponymous action western featuring Scott Adkins (Expendables 2, The Bourne Ultimatum) and Christian Slater (Broken Arrow, Interview With The Vampire).

First released in June 2012 as Hammer Edition in collaboration with Metal Hammer UK, The Lord Of Steel is blazing with pure power, untamed energy, and a sound as raw and wild as a force of nature. Track titles like “Annihilation” and “Hail, Kill And Die!” set the tone for a record that is packed with surprises.

“…this album is all about brutality and raw power!” explained Manowar bassist, Joey DeMaio.