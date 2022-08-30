MANOWAR Post Recap Video From Mexico's Hell & Heaven Metal Fest

Manowar have released the new video below, stating: "Manowar's first-ever performance in Mexico, headlining Hell & Heaven Metal Fest 2020, was a special treat for all involved. Take a look behind-the-scenes and get insights into the amazing work the Manowar crew put in for every show."

Manowar recently released a lyric video for the song, “El Gringo”, which can be viewed below.

“El Gringo” from the band's 2012 release, The Lord Of Steel, is the theme song for the eponymous action western featuring Scott Adkins (Expendables 2, The Bourne Ultimatum) and Christian Slater (Broken Arrow, Interview With The Vampire).

First released in June 2012 as Hammer Edition in collaboration with Metal Hammer UK, The Lord Of Steel is blazing with pure power, untamed energy, and a sound as raw and wild as a force of nature. Track titles like “Annihilation” and “Hail, Kill And Die!” set the tone for a record that is packed with surprises.

“…this album is all about brutality and raw power!” explained Manowar bassist, Joey DeMaio.