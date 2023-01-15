MANOWAR Share Athens 2019 Live Performance Of "Swords In The Wind" (Video)

Manowar have shared a new live video clip accompanied by the following message:

"From its first release on the 2002 album, Warriors Of The World, the power ballad 'Swords In The Wind' soon became a favorite among Manowar fans. Honoring Manowar's loyal following in Greece, this video commemorates the band's epic open-air performance in Athens on June 14, 2019."

Manowar bassist, Joey DeMaio, recently sat down for an interview with radio Rock Antenne (Germany), discussing new music, the band’s over four-decade history, and how to deal with expectations. Watch below:

Manowar perform next on January 24 at Enteria Arena in Pardubice, Czech Republic. Find the band's tour itinerary here.