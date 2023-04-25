MANOWAR Share New Video Trailer For Summer Run Of Crushing The Enemies Of Metal Anniversary Tour 2023

Heavy metal icons, Manowar, will continue the Crushing The Enemies Of Metal Anniversary Tour on June 3 in Istanbul, Turkey.

The band have shared a new video trailer for their summer run. Check it out below, and find the band's complete live itinerary here.

Back in February, prior to the start of their German tour, Manowar released a musical "Thank you!" to their German fans for over 40 years of loyalty and support.

"Laut Und Hart Stark Und Fast" (English: "Loud And Hard Strong And Fast") is a traveling mid-tempo anthem in the style of the Manowar's mega hit, "Warriors Of The World United", which invites fans to sing along and celebrate heavy metal and their favorite band. It's the first release since the band announced the addition of guitar legend Michael Angelo Batio.

Speaking on the meaning of the song and title, Manowar bassist and songwriter Joey DeMaio explained: "We have the best and most passionate fans, all over the world and we are deeply honored by that! This song is a statement to our fans and to the world to be proud of the things that matter to them no matter what others say about it."

"Laut Und Hart Strong Und Fast", named after the catchy chorus written for German fans, is released on major digital platforms. The official lyric video can be viewed below.

"It's no secret that we have a special relationship with Germany," DeMaio said. "Maybe because it's the birthplace of Richard Wagner, the father of heavy metal. The German fans welcomed us into their hearts faster and in greater numbers than any other nation. They have been loyal to us for over 40 years! This publication is our thank you! We will perform the song at our German concerts and also film it to then share these special moments with the world!"

An international version will be released later this year, along with more new music. DeMaio announced on social networks: "It will shred, burn, crush, and kill like never before."