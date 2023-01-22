MANOWAR Share Stuttgart 2019 Live Performance Of "Call To Arms" (Video)

Manowar have shared a new live video clip accompanied by the following message:

"First released on Manowar's record-breaking album, Warriors Of The World (2002), 'Call To Arms' is a true metal hymn. Whenever this song is performed live, Brothers and Sisters of Metal heed the call and sing along, with hands proudly raised. This rendition of 'Call To Arms' was recorded during Manowar's The Final Battle Tour 2019 at Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle in Stuttgart, Germany."

Manowar bassist, Joey DeMaio, recently sat down for an interview with Rock Antenne (Germany), discussing new music, the band’s over four-decade history, and how to deal with expectations. Watch below:

Manowar perform next on January 24 at Enteria Arena in Pardubice, Czech Republic. Find the band's tour itinerary here.