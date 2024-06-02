MANOWAR Share The Blood Of Our Enemies Tour 2025 Trailer; Complete Schedule Available
June 2, 2024, 4 hours ago
Manowar will be touring across five countries for The Blood Of Our Enemies Tour 2025. The complete schedule is available below along with a tour trailer.
The band comments: "There's nothing like uniting with our Warriors Of The World; feeling the intense energy of a crowd that loves true metal as much as we do!"
November
30 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre
January
29 - Stockholm, Sweden - Cirkus
Febuary
1 - Reykjavik, Iceland - Harpa
3 - Oslo, Norway - Oslo Spektrum
6 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - MHP Arena
7 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - MHP Arena
8 - Freiburg, Germany - Sick-Arena
10 - Zwickau, Germany - Stadthalle
12 - Regensburg, Germany - Das Stadtwerk - Donau-Arena
14 - Bamberg, Germany - Brose Arena
15 - Munich, Germany - Zenith
17 - Esch Sur Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal
19 - Brunswick, Germany - Volkswagen Halle
21 - Berlin, Germany - UFO im Velodrom
22 - Kiel, Germany - Wunderino Arena
25 - Mannheim, Germany - SAP Arena
26 - Ravensburg, Germany - Oberschwabenhalle
28 - Oldenburg, Germany - Große Ewe-arena Oldenburg
March
1 - Krefeld, Germany - Yayla Arena
Manowar will return to the US after 10 years for an exclusive show on November 30, 2024, at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, NY. The power metallers have announced the show is now officially sold out.
Manowar says in a statement: “Thanks to all Manowarriors who have made a statement of their passion and loyalty!
“Wishing all our Brothers and Sisters around the world a fantastic 2024, filled with health, happiness, and true metal.”
Packed with immortal hymns from the band’s entire career, this will be a special celebration honouring the 40th anniversary of the iconic 1984 album, Sign Of The Hammer, with Manowar biggest production ever in the US.
Check out a video message from bassist / band leader Joey DeMaio below: