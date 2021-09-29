MANOWAR To Headline Portugal's Laurus Nobilis Music Fest 2022; Video Trailer

Manowar will return to Portugal, celebrating the Crushing The Enemies Of Metal Anniversary Tour ’22 with their loyal fans.

The headlining performance at Laurus Nobilis Music Fest on July 21, 2022, will be Manowar's only show in Portugal next year, and everyone with a passion for true metal and immortal hymns should buy their tickets before it's too late.

“The power of the Portuguese Manowarriors is legendary!” said Joey DeMaio. “We are proud to return after 11 years to deliver a massive show of epic proportions.”

Manowar recently announced the first dates for their Crushing The Enemies Of Metal '22 tour, a tour that will celebrate the following six album anniversaries:

Battle Hymns - 40th Anniversary

Fighting The World - 35th Anniversary

The Triumph Of Steel - 30th Anniversary

Warriors Of The World - 20th Anniversary

Gods Of War - 15th Anniversary

The Lord Of Steel - 10th Anniversary

Tour dates:

April

12 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - Ahoy

13 - Bremen, Germany - ÖVB-Arena - Halle 7

14 - Berlin, Germany - Velodrom

16 - Oberhausen, Germany - König Pilsener Arena

17 - Zwickau, Germany - Stadthalle

21 - Nurnberg, Germany - Arena Nürnberg Versicherung

22 - Neu-Ulm, Germany - Ratiopharm Arena

23 - Mannheim, Germany - SAP Arena

June

30 - Santa Coloma de Gramenet, Spain - Rock Fest Barcelona

July

4 - Plovdiv, Bulgaria - Hills Of Rock

21 - Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal - Laurus Nobilis Music Fest

(Photo - Magic Circle Entertainment)