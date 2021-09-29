MANOWAR To Headline Portugal's Laurus Nobilis Music Fest 2022; Video Trailer
September 29, 2021, 22 minutes ago
Manowar will return to Portugal, celebrating the Crushing The Enemies Of Metal Anniversary Tour ’22 with their loyal fans.
The headlining performance at Laurus Nobilis Music Fest on July 21, 2022, will be Manowar's only show in Portugal next year, and everyone with a passion for true metal and immortal hymns should buy their tickets before it's too late.
“The power of the Portuguese Manowarriors is legendary!” said Joey DeMaio. “We are proud to return after 11 years to deliver a massive show of epic proportions.”
Manowar recently announced the first dates for their Crushing The Enemies Of Metal '22 tour, a tour that will celebrate the following six album anniversaries:
Battle Hymns - 40th Anniversary
Fighting The World - 35th Anniversary
The Triumph Of Steel - 30th Anniversary
Warriors Of The World - 20th Anniversary
Gods Of War - 15th Anniversary
The Lord Of Steel - 10th Anniversary
Tour dates:
April
12 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - Ahoy
13 - Bremen, Germany - ÖVB-Arena - Halle 7
14 - Berlin, Germany - Velodrom
16 - Oberhausen, Germany - König Pilsener Arena
17 - Zwickau, Germany - Stadthalle
21 - Nurnberg, Germany - Arena Nürnberg Versicherung
22 - Neu-Ulm, Germany - Ratiopharm Arena
23 - Mannheim, Germany - SAP Arena
June
30 - Santa Coloma de Gramenet, Spain - Rock Fest Barcelona
July
4 - Plovdiv, Bulgaria - Hills Of Rock
21 - Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal - Laurus Nobilis Music Fest
Further ticket details here.
(Photo - Magic Circle Entertainment)