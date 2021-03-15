MANOWAR To Release Hell On Earth VI Blu-Ray / DVD; Preview Video Streaming

March 15, 2021, an hour ago

news heavy metal manowar

MANOWAR To Release Hell On Earth VI Blu-Ray / DVD; Preview Video Streaming

Manowar have announced the upcoming Blu-ray/DVD release, Hell On Earth VI, and have released a preview video (see below).

Says the band: "On March 14, 2020 the Mexican Manowarriors brought Manowar to Mexico for the first time ever! We will never forget this epic night and celebrate this special moment in Manowar history with this clip from our upcoming Blu-ray/DVD, Hell On Earth VI. Thanks to the invincible power of the Mexican Manowarriors, we will return. Viva Mexico, Cabrones!"



Featured Audio

BLACK SABBATH – “The Mob Rules” (Live) (Rhino)

BLACK SABBATH – “The Mob Rules” (Live) (Rhino)

Featured Video

WARCALL Premieres "The Chase"

WARCALL Premieres "The Chase"

Latest Reviews