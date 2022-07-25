MANTAR Launch Playthrough Video For "Of Frost And Decay"
July 25, 2022, 9 minutes ago
German metal duo, Mantar, have released a playthrough video for the song, "Of Frost and Decay", featured on the band's blistering new full-length, Pain Is Forever And This Is The End, out now via Metal Blade Records. Watch below:
Pain Is Forever And This Is The End is available on CD, LP, and digital formats. See all options below.
• Box Set (ltd. 1000 w/ Gatefold LP, bonus LP, back patch, slipmat, 12" booklet, and poster)
• Digipak
• 180g Black vinyl
• Violet Marbled vinyl
• Light Blue Marbled vinyl (ltd. 500)
• White vinyl (ltd. 500)
• Orange Beige Marbled vinyl (ltd. 200 - Season of Mist excl.)
• Leaf Green Marbled vinyl (ltd. 300 - EMP excl.)
• Twilight Blue Marbled vinyl (ltd. 300 - Nuclear Blast excl.)
• Clear Ochre Brown Marbled vinyl (ltd. 300 - Metal Blade Eu excl.)
• Maroon Red Marbled vinyl (US excl.)
Order here.
Pain Is Forever And This Is The End tracklisting:
"Egoisto"
"Hang 'Em Low (So The Rats Can Get 'Em)"
"Grim Reaping"
"Orbital Pus"
"Piss Ritual"
"Of Frost and Decay"
"Walking Corpse"
"New Age Pagan"
"Horder"
"Odysseus"
"Odysseus" video:
"Hang 'Em Low (So The Rats Can Get 'Em)" video:
Mantar lineup:
Hanno Klänhardt - guitars, vocals
Erinc Sakarya - drums
(Photo - Matthis Van der Meulen)