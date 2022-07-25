MANTAR Launch Playthrough Video For "Of Frost And Decay"

German metal duo, Mantar, have released a playthrough video for the song, "Of Frost and Decay", featured on the band's blistering new full-length, Pain Is Forever And This Is The End, out now via Metal Blade Records. Watch below:

Pain Is Forever And This Is The End is available on CD, LP, and digital formats. See all options below.

Pain Is Forever And This Is The End tracklisting:

"Egoisto"

"Hang 'Em Low (So The Rats Can Get 'Em)"

"Grim Reaping"

"Orbital Pus"

"Piss Ritual"

"Of Frost and Decay"

"Walking Corpse"

"New Age Pagan"

"Horder"

"Odysseus"

Mantar lineup:

Hanno Klänhardt - guitars, vocals

Erinc Sakarya - drums

