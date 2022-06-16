MANTIC RITUAL Debut "Crusader" Music Video

Mantic Ritual have released a music video for “Crusader”, the first new song from the reunited thrashers since their 2009 Nuclear Blast debut.

“Crusader” was originally released earlier this year to all digital platforms, in addition to a limited 7” single backed with the group’s take on the Mercyful Fate classic “Black Funeral”.

The music video, which can be seen below, was shot in the Mojave Desert by producer Randall Smith and edited by Kai Young and captures an intense performance by the band complementing the infectious balance of high-energy traditional melodicism with thrashy break-neck aggression.

“With no festivals or tours on the schedule, we felt it was really important to make a simple, performance-oriented video,” explains vocalist/guitarist Dan Wetmore. “It was about getting the Mantic boys together and once again telling the dumbest jokes and being Beavis and Butthead x2, all the while making a sincerely mad clip. Filmed out near Mojave, we took our time hashing out that Pittsburgh/So-Cal vibe. ‘Crusader’ is already out, so this is a weird order of operations, but at approximately 1500 followers on instagram, you gotta ask yourself, does it matter?! Good news is, we make music cuz we’re still pissed and still metal believers. If we were in it for cash, we’d have stuck with Nuclear Blast and made that weird euro pop metal. Enjoy, my friends!”

Mantic Ritual are spread across three states but that didn’t stop the core teaming up with friend and fan Carlos Cruz (Warbringer, Hexen, Exmortus), who has joined the outfit’s ranks, to crank out a few more originals and covers to please fans asking for “Crusader", “Black Funeral” and more on CD. September 2 Mantic Ritual will release, Heart Set Stone, a 6-song collection of three originals and three covers, including the aforementioned in addition to renditions of classics from British hardcore originators G.B.H. and Canadian thrash legends Razor.

Pre-order CD and limited-edition (100) cassette versions here.