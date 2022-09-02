MANTIC RITUAL Launch Music Video For New Track "Life As Usual"

Mantic Ritual have released a video for "Life As Usual", the opening track on their new 6-song EP, Heart Set Stone, now available on CD, limited edition cassette and for streaming/download at all digital platforms. Order here.

A message states: "The 'Life As Usual' video was shot entirely on 16mm using a non-sync Bolex. For film fans, yes, this means all footage is entirely analogue for this video. Editing was very tedious because there is no audio playback reference, and even more difficult, older 16mm cameras do not shoot in time (and we did not have access to a crystal sync Bolex). The original raw footage constantly swayed between slight fast and slow motion with no predictable regularity. Being off even one frame makes a big difference, so strategic cuts and frame dropping got us as close as possible. Still, it's not perfectly in sync like most videos today, but we hope you'll dig it nonetheless."

Watch the new video below.

Heart Set Stone EP tracklisting:

"Life As Usual"

"Crusader"

"Heart Set Stone"

"Race Against Time"

"Black Funeral"

"Cross Me Fool"

"Life As Usual" video:

"Crusader" video: