MANTICORA Announce European Headline Tour

The Danish metal-pioneers, Manticora, are headed out on what could likely be the first heavy metal-related European tour in 2021, after the lock-down.

Covid-19 has robbed the world of way too many shows, but with the vaccine programmes being rolled out and the warmer temperatures coming up on the European continent, Manticora have chosen to take the chance and book a tour that will ride the back-end of the great re-opening of the countries.

Dates:

May

15 – Gylling, Denmark – Hads Herred Rock Festival

21 - Sønderborg, Denmark – Sønderborghus

27 – Essen, Germany – Turock

29 – Hoofddorp, Netherlands – Podium Duycker

30 – Zwolle, Netherlands – Hedon

June

1 – Bilzen, Belgium – South Of Heaven

2 – Paris, France – La Boule Noire

3 – Lyon, France – Rock ‘n Eat

4 – Montpellier, France – Secret Place

5 – Barcelona, Spain – Boveda

6 – Madrid, Spain – Caracol

9 – Mannheim, Germany – 7er Club

10 – Munich, Germany – Backstage

12 – Warsaw, Poland – Progresja

The tour will see the band, playing their first show ever in Poland as well as a return to some cities, where Manticora haven't performed for way too many years. The tour is planned as a full production, but will - in case of restrictions not being lifted 100% - adapt to eventual seated shows, if that's what it takes to make ends meet.

"Eaten By The Beasts" video: