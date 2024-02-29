MANTICORA Debut "Día De Los Muertos" Music Video

Danish progressive heavy metal band, Manticora, have released an official video for "Día De Los Muertos", featured on the band's new album, Mycelium.

"Día De Los Muertos" has a lyric approach that deals with death in a rather uncommon way. "Upon driving in the mountains of Italy, I had a deep pondering on the vastness of the mountains and about all the souls that had been born, had lived and died while those mountains just stood there", vocalist Lars F. Larsen recalls. "It made me want to write lyrics in Latin about remembering the dead. Turned out to be the Spanish title for "Day Of the Dead" and it fit the concept on the new album Mycelium album perfectly - we thereby pay tribute to the beautiful traditions from all over the world, where people celebrate life, through celebrating death."

In how the song relates to the whole Mycelium concept, Lars says: "The song is about the urgent need for us to remember our dead ancestors, in order to stop a demon invasion from beyond our own realm and the music is really the most trademark Manticora song on the whole album."

Thrash, prog, power, black, death, plus pure heavy metal and everything else your metal heart desires, put into one album, is usually what Manticora is all about. The band, that started out in 1997 - nine albums ago - as a power metal outfit, has transformed and thereby developed their own unique style of heavy metal - a melting pot of everything you want to hear, as a genuine metal fan. Welcome to Mycelium.

After their grandiose two-album concept from 2018/2020 plus a 334-page novel (written by the band's singer Lars F. Larsen), which the albums were based on, the Danes have scaled down a bit and written another majestic concept album, but this time only spanning a 48-minute mark, in total.

Mycelium, the new opus, is less symphonic and with an angrier, raw approach, with aggressiveness as the main-focus. Manticora has created a DIY album, where the only outside influence has been the mastering (done by Jacob Hansen at Hansen Studios). Everything else is crafted by the band: concept, lyrics, music, production, artwork - you name it, Manticora provides. High-octane metal, which is only recommended for the strong at heart.

Mycelium is available on CD, LP (black vinyl, limited to 500) and digital formats via Mighty Music. Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Winter Solstice"

"Necropolitans"

"Demonday"

"Angel Of The Spring"

"Golem Sapiens"

"Mycelium"

"Beast Of The Fall"

"Equinox"

"Mementopolis"

"Día De Los Muertos"

"Mycelium" video:

"Necropolitans" lyric video:

Lineup:

Kristian Larsen - guitars

Lars F. Larsen - vocals

Stefan Johansson - guitars

Kasper Gram - bass