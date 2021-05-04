MANTICORA's European Tour Rescheduled For May / June 2022
May 4, 2021, an hour ago
Due to the ongoing worldwide pandemic, Danish metal pioneers Manticora had to postpone their European tour, which was to take place in May/June 2021, but the venues and agents have acted fast and more or less re-booked the entire tour, which has now been scheduled for May/June 2022.
Says guitarist Kristian Larsen: "With the world shutting down to an extend where culture have had to take serious blows, it sadly came as no surprise that we - as so many others - also had to postpone our European tour from 2021 to 2022. We have decided to take a step back, re-work our entire outfit and come back even stronger on the other side of this crazy pandemic, so the fans who have patiently waited another year for this tour to happen will get an even more optimized show from us. We can't wait to present this new and improved version of the band and the fans better prepare to get Manticorized!"
The rescheduled dates, with four more to be added, are listed below.
May 2022
12 - Bambi Galore - Hamburg, Germany
13 - Hads Herred Rock Festival - Gylling, Denmark
20 - Turock - Essen, Germany
21 - Podium Duycker - Hoofddorp, The Netherlands
22 - Hedon - Zwolle, The Netherlands
24 - South Of Heaven - Bilzen, Belgium
25 - La Boule Noire - Paris, France
26 - Z7 - Pratteln, Switzerland
27 - Secret Place - Montpellier, France
28 - Rock 'n Eat - Lyon, France
29 - 7'er Club - Mannheim, Germany
31 - Backstage - Munich, Germany
June 2022
3 - Escape Metal Corner - Vienna, Austria
Lineup:
Kristian Larsen - guitars
Lars F. Larsen - vocals
Stefan Johansson - guitars
Kasper Gram - bass
Lawrence Dinamarca - drums