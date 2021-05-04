MANTICORA's European Tour Rescheduled For May / June 2022

Due to the ongoing worldwide pandemic, Danish metal pioneers Manticora had to postpone their European tour, which was to take place in May/June 2021, but the venues and agents have acted fast and more or less re-booked the entire tour, which has now been scheduled for May/June 2022.

Says guitarist Kristian Larsen: "With the world shutting down to an extend where culture have had to take serious blows, it sadly came as no surprise that we - as so many others - also had to postpone our European tour from 2021 to 2022. We have decided to take a step back, re-work our entire outfit and come back even stronger on the other side of this crazy pandemic, so the fans who have patiently waited another year for this tour to happen will get an even more optimized show from us. We can't wait to present this new and improved version of the band and the fans better prepare to get Manticorized!"

The rescheduled dates, with four more to be added, are listed below.

May 2022

12 - Bambi Galore - Hamburg, Germany

13 - Hads Herred Rock Festival - Gylling, Denmark

20 - Turock - Essen, Germany

21 - Podium Duycker - Hoofddorp, The Netherlands

22 - Hedon - Zwolle, The Netherlands

24 - South Of Heaven - Bilzen, Belgium

25 - La Boule Noire - Paris, France

26 - Z7 - Pratteln, Switzerland

27 - Secret Place - Montpellier, France

28 - Rock 'n Eat - Lyon, France

29 - 7'er Club - Mannheim, Germany

31 - Backstage - Munich, Germany

June 2022

3 - Escape Metal Corner - Vienna, Austria

Lineup:

Kristian Larsen - guitars

Lars F. Larsen - vocals

Stefan Johansson - guitars

Kasper Gram - bass

Lawrence Dinamarca - drums